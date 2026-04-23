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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Under current state law, only a few types of criminal convictions disqualify someone from running for a seat on a school board. But some lawmakers want to expand that. Reporter Jason Gonzales has the details.
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Local News
Colorado lawmakers want certain felony convictions to prohibit a person from running for school board
The legislation would prohibit those convicted of murder, aggravated robbery, felony drug offenses, and other crimes from seeking school board seats for a certain period of time.
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What We’re Reading
Sheridan School District’s future in question as Colorado’s longest teachers strike in decades enters 3rd week, Denver Post (Paywall)
More kids than ever are attending state-funded preschool, Associated Press
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