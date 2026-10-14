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Good morning and happy Wednesday, Carly here with Chalkbeat Newark.
We’ve got construction on the brain today. Our reporter is heading over to the Schools Development Authority and Newark Public Schools event announcing demolition and site preparation work for the new University High School. Stay tuned for our coverage of that, and in the meantime, here’s some background on the project.
In other news, we took a deep dive into the school funding conversation to figure out what — if anything — could change for Newark in the upcoming state budget.
In the wake of that controversial state audit, all eyes are on Newark’s spending. GOP Assemblymember Vicky Flynn this week said an existing state statute calls for a state monitor to be appointed in “a school district that receives an adverse opinion by an independent auditor.” I don’t get the sense the state Department of Education is considering that option but if you know differently, drop me a line!
As always, we want to hear from you. Reach out anytime at [email protected].
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New Jersey is rethinking how it funds schools. What could change for Newark?
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What We’re Reading
Ethics complaint over NJ school board member’s Facebook posts dismissed, New Jersey Monitor
The Newark school district audit did not find ‘nothing,’ NJ Advance Media (Opinion)