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Good morning and happy Wednesday, Carly here with Chalkbeat Newark.

We’ve got construction on the brain today. Our reporter is heading over to the Schools Development Authority and Newark Public Schools event announcing demolition and site preparation work for the new University High School. Stay tuned for our coverage of that, and in the meantime, here’s some background on the project.

In other news, we took a deep dive into the school funding conversation to figure out what — if anything — could change for Newark in the upcoming state budget.

In the wake of that controversial state audit, all eyes are on Newark’s spending. GOP Assemblymember Vicky Flynn this week said an existing state statute calls for a state monitor to be appointed in “a school district that receives an adverse opinion by an independent auditor.” I don’t get the sense the state Department of Education is considering that option but if you know differently, drop me a line!

As always, we want to hear from you. Reach out anytime at [email protected]. 

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

New Jersey is rethinking how it funds schools. What could change for Newark?

New Jersey is rethinking how it funds schools. What could change for Newark?

Mikie Sherrill and others are confronting a tough question: What should it cost to educate a student? Changes to special education aid and property taxes could be on the table.

Around Chalkbeat

Hochul opts New York into federal school choice tax credit despite teachers union opposition

Hochul opts New York into federal school choice tax credit despite teachers union opposition

Gov. Kathy Hochul is only the second Democratic governor to voluntarily opt into the federal tax-credit scholarship program. New York teachers unions vehemently opposed the move.
Memphis state takeover board says it’s ready to take control of district

Memphis state takeover board says it’s ready to take control of district

Chair Billy Orgel said in a new court filing that the board is “ready, willing, and able” to begin overseeing Memphis-Shelby County Schools after approving key policies last week.
What could help formerly incarcerated students return to school? Join Chalkbeat’s virtual event.

What could help formerly incarcerated students return to school? Join Chalkbeat’s virtual event.

Four years ago, Pennsylvania passed a law to help formerly incarcerated young people graduate. Join Chalkbeat for a discussion on how it played out.

What We’re Reading

Newark school audit flags millions in potential waste. Why the tepid response? NJ Spotlight News

Ethics complaint over NJ school board member’s Facebook posts dismissed, New Jersey Monitor

Newark School Employee Says Hidden Vacancies Leave Civil Service Candidates in Dark, TAPInto Newark

The Newark school district audit did not find ‘nothing,’ NJ Advance Media (Opinion)

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