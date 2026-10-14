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Good morning and happy Wednesday, Carly here with Chalkbeat Newark.

We’ve got construction on the brain today. Our reporter is heading over to the Schools Development Authority and Newark Public Schools event announcing demolition and site preparation work for the new University High School. Stay tuned for our coverage of that, and in the meantime, here’s some background on the project.

In other news, we took a deep dive into the school funding conversation to figure out what — if anything — could change for Newark in the upcoming state budget.