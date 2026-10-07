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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.

Among our top stories today, Matt Barnum reports on an experiment in school integration.

A newly published study tracks the long-run effects of Metco, a program that buses a few thousand mostly Black and Hispanic students from Boston to mostly white suburban schools.

Students’ test scores rose modestly, and their chances of completing high school and college increased dramatically, compared to similar students who applied to the program but didn’t get in, the study found. College graduation rates went from 26% to 38%.

Read the full story and more linked below.

Reach us with tips, questions, and story ideas at [email protected].

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Around Chalkbeat

What happened when Boston students were bused to suburban schools?

What happened when Boston students were bused to suburban schools?

Economist Elizabeth Setren explains new findings showing large college and earnings gains for students admitted to Boston’s Metco program.
Calls to increase evidence-based funding dominate Illinois education board hearing

Calls to increase evidence-based funding dominate Illinois education board hearing

The Illinois State Board of Education held a hearing to collect public feedback on what to fund in next year’s education budget. Many speakers called for increases to EBF.
Colorado public school groups are jumping in on Trump-backed tax-credit scholarship program

Colorado public school groups are jumping in on Trump-backed tax-credit scholarship program

The public school groups are hustling to take advantage of the Trump-backed program in part because they hope to prove its worth to Colorado’s next governor.
Super PACs ramp up spending in Chicago’s school board elections

Super PACs ramp up spending in Chicago’s school board elections

Four super PACs have spent millions of dollars so far — enough to lift state spending restrictions in more than half of the races.
IPS seeks power to charge Innovation Network schools more money amid budget crunch

IPS seeks power to charge Innovation Network schools more money amid budget crunch

Indianapolis Public Schools said it will not terminate Innovation Network deals this school year. But it’s the latest move by IPS to consolidate control amid political upheaval.
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What We’re Reading

Supreme Court rejects appeal over Michigan school's ban on ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ sweatshirts, Michigan Public

Dearborn Public Schools bond proposal: Historic $1.5 billion project would span 20 years, Fox 2 Detroit

More kids, less support? Michigan Head Start teachers push back, Detroit Free Press (Paywall)

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