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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.
Among our top stories today, Matt Barnum reports on an experiment in school integration.
A newly published study tracks the long-run effects of Metco, a program that buses a few thousand mostly Black and Hispanic students from Boston to mostly white suburban schools.
Students’ test scores rose modestly, and their chances of completing high school and college increased dramatically, compared to similar students who applied to the program but didn’t get in, the study found. College graduation rates went from 26% to 38%.
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What We’re Reading
Supreme Court rejects appeal over Michigan school's ban on ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ sweatshirts, Michigan Public
Dearborn Public Schools bond proposal: Historic $1.5 billion project would span 20 years, Fox 2 Detroit
More kids, less support? Michigan Head Start teachers push back, Detroit Free Press (Paywall)