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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.

Among our top stories today, Matt Barnum reports on an experiment in school integration.

A newly published study tracks the long-run effects of Metco, a program that buses a few thousand mostly Black and Hispanic students from Boston to mostly white suburban schools.

Students’ test scores rose modestly, and their chances of completing high school and college increased dramatically, compared to similar students who applied to the program but didn’t get in, the study found. College graduation rates went from 26% to 38%.

Read the full story and more linked below.