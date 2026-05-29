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Good morning.
National Reporter Lily Altavena reports on why more than half of the country’s 50 largest school districts are poised to or already have cut back budgets.
And our national team has an upcoming event centered on whether President Donald Trump is really returning education to the states. Ideas Editor Matt Barnum will discuss the topic with Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Indiana Education Secretary Katie Jenner at our next Chalkbeat Ideas event on June 11. RSVP here to join us and submit a question for the panel.
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Around Chalkbeat
School budgets are under pressure nationwide. Here’s what’s driving the cuts.
From Florida to California, large school districts are poised to make painful budget cuts driven by inflation, enrollment declines, rising healthcare costs, and the end of pandemic aid.
In the era of AI, schools want students to think critically. Experts say they need knowledge to do so.
Teachers are being trained on how to do so, but cognitive scientists say generic skills can’t take the place of subject knowledge and factual fluency.
These KIPP fifth graders are learning money management skills so they will never be a ‘brokie’
KIPP middle school students say they want to be intentional about their finances as they learn money management skills in class.
What We’re Reading
New accelerated program gives Colorado medical students a chance to become a doctor in 3 years, saving money and helping address shortages, CPR
Gov. Jared Polis’ first vetoes of year include social media warrants bill, video game transaction fees, The Denver Post (Paywall)
Durango school board authorizes negotiations on two potential workforce housing developments, The Durango Herald (Paywall)
Hayden School District recommends 7% overall compensation increase for teachers and staff, Steamboat Pilot & Today
Thumbnail image by Los Angeles Times via Getty Images