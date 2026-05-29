National Reporter Lily Altavena reports on why more than half of the country’s 50 largest school districts are poised to or already have cut back budgets.

And our national team has an upcoming event centered on whether President Donald Trump is really returning education to the states. Ideas Editor Matt Barnum will discuss the topic with Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Indiana Education Secretary Katie Jenner at our next Chalkbeat Ideas event on June 11. RSVP here to join us and submit a question for the panel.