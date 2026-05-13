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Hello! It’s Rebecca Redelmeier from Chalkbeat Philly.

Philadelphia tweens say they have a lot of questions and concerns about AI. Some use it to code games in Roblox and edit videos. Other say they see their peers using it to cut corners on writing assignments.

Azizah Simmons, a sixth grader at Marian Anderson Neighborhood Academy, told Chalkbeat Philly Bureau Chief Carly Sitrin that she’s weighed the pros and cons and she’s pretty confident that AI’s overall effect on our society is negative.

“You use it without meaning to. It’s everywhere implanted in our lives,” Simmons said.

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