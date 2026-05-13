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Hello! It’s Rebecca Redelmeier from Chalkbeat Philly.
Philadelphia tweens say they have a lot of questions and concerns about AI. Some use it to code games in Roblox and edit videos. Other say they see their peers using it to cut corners on writing assignments.
Azizah Simmons, a sixth grader at Marian Anderson Neighborhood Academy, told Chalkbeat Philly Bureau Chief Carly Sitrin that she’s weighed the pros and cons and she’s pretty confident that AI’s overall effect on our society is negative.
“You use it without meaning to. It’s everywhere implanted in our lives,” Simmons said.
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Local News
Philly middle schoolers are examining AI — and questioning its impact on their lives
From cheating concerns to game design, students at Marian Anderson Neighborhood Academy are weighing how AI is shaping their learning and future opportunities.
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What We’re Reading
Philly’s teachers union says it’s coming up with an alternative to closing 17 schools, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)
First Amendment rights at center of clash between Pa. schools and students over ICE walkouts, Spotlight PA
Recess is critical to academic and social success, pediatricians say — but many schools have cut it, Philly Voice
Thumbnail image by Carly Sitrin / Chalkbeat.