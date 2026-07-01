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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Colorado has four state recognition programs aimed at encouraging colleges to better support students. Reporter Jason Gonzales has the rundown on all four — and which colleges have which designations.
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Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
What it means when a Colorado college is designated a Basic Needs Campus or a Thriving Institution
Colorado’s higher education designations don’t come with additional money or resources. Schools still strive to earn them.
Around Chalkbeat
Supreme Court rules states can restrict transgender athletes’ sports participation in schools
In a 6-3 decision, the SCOTUS justices said laws that block trans women and girls from participating in women’s sports, including on school teams, don’t violate the Constitution.
Why a new federal school choice program may require a massive marketing budget
The program relies on taxpayers donating to scholarship groups. Convincing millions to participate could be costly.
4 numbers that show how chronic absenteeism is becoming a long-term crisis
Chronic absenteeism rates across the country improved only slightly from 2024 to 2025. Researchers say changing attitudes toward school attendance may be contributing to the problem.
What We’re Reading
Poudre School District sets timeline for release of school closure plans, formal vote, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)
Colorado students react to student loan changes on July 1. What borrowers need to know. CBS Colorado