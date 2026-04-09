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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Chalkbeat Ideas Editor Matt Barnum recently spoke with Leadville teacher Dylan Kane, whose seventh-grade classroom went screen-free. Dropping ed tech has been harder, he told Barnum. But that might be why it’s working.
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Around Chalkbeat
When a teacher ditched screens, class got harder. That may be why it worked.
After cutting screens, Colorado teacher Dylan Kane says students put in more effort and he got a clearer view of their thinking in math class.
After debate, Chicago school board denounces Trump-backed push for school choice
The board members argued over whether they should pass a resolution or just have a discussion with Pritzker. They voted to approve the resolution.
Free bus fare for students prompts discussion on whether Detroit has enough welcoming spaces for youth
A week after the Detroit City Council approved free bus fare for students, member Gabriela Santiago-Romero raised concerns about whether the city’s core is welcoming enough.
What We’re Reading
Colorado Springs District 11 charter school to move in with elementary school, Colorado Springs Gazette, (Paywall)
Denver Public Schools initiative allows students to decide school lunch menus, sees early success, CBS Colorado
CMU, trans student to enter mediation after civil rights complaint over removal from course, Grand Junction Sentinel
Thumbnail image by Kristen Norman for Chalkbeat