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Sal Khan believed AI would create a super-tutor. But massive learning gains haven’t come.
While Khan remains optimistic about various uses of AI in education, he’s also come to see its limits. Read the story here.
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What We’re Reading
Bayfield School District launches online learning program, Durango Herald
Colorado Board of Education denies application for online school, Colorado Springs Gazette (Paywall)
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