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Good morning. This is Jason Gonzales with Chalkbeat Colorado, and I am back after a much-needed vacation.
Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar reports Denver’s school board voted 5-1 on Thursday to approve an agreement with a law firm for matters involving the superintendent’s performance evaluation and contract. The firm could charge up to $1,000 an hour.
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Local News
Denver school board approves agreement with outside law firm that could cost up to $1,000 an hour
Around Chalkbeat
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What We’re Reading
Shrinking enrollment and tough choices on closing schools hits Poudre School District, Colorado Public Radio
What are solutions to chronically absent Colorado students?, Colorado Springs Gazette (Paywall)
Douglas County schools, Canvas Credit Union partner to enhance financial education, Douglas County News-Press
Colorado Mesa University extends tuition lifeline to timber mill workers, Montrose Daily Press