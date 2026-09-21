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Good morning. This is Jason Gonzales with Chalkbeat Colorado, and I am back after a much-needed vacation.

Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar reports Denver’s school board voted 5-1 on Thursday to approve an agreement with a law firm for matters involving the superintendent’s performance evaluation and contract. The firm could charge up to $1,000 an hour.

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