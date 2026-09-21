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Good morning. This is Jason Gonzales with Chalkbeat Colorado, and I am back after a much-needed vacation.

Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar reports Denver’s school board voted 5-1 on Thursday to approve an agreement with a law firm for matters involving the superintendent’s performance evaluation and contract. The firm could charge up to $1,000 an hour.

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Local News

Denver school board approves agreement with outside law firm that could cost up to $1,000 an hour

Denver school board approves agreement with outside law firm that could cost up to $1,000 an hour

The law firm, Holland & Knight, would represent the board in matters involving the superintendent’s contract and performance evaluation.

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Skyrocketing freshman enrollment at Philly’s Girls High creates new problem: overcrowded classrooms

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