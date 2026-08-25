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Good morning from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana! Most Indiana schools have been back in action for a couple weeks, but schools in some of our bureaus are just getting started this week. Read on for what back-to-school looks like for them.
And a special note: Students at Gary schools also resumed class yesterday after the effects of the recent storms kept doors closed for nearly two weeks. That coverage is in our What We’re Reading section.
We’d love to hear your comments and questions. Reach us at [email protected].
A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.
Around Chalkbeat
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What We’re Reading
Charter school's post-graduation program could be model for success, Axios Indianapolis