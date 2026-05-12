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Good morning! Alex here.
Our top story this morning features an unusual program at Mott Haven Community High School that blends hip-hop and counseling.
“Conventional therapy reflects this Western, Eurocentric, very culturally incompetent thing,” said JC Hall, who launched the program. “Hip Hop Therapy is a contemporary approach to mental health treatment.”
As a transfer school, Mott Haven serves students who have struggled in traditional programs, and some say Hall’s approach has helped them open up and find their voices.
Local News
He didn’t think he’d see past 16. Now he’s saving lives with a beat.
JC Hall turned his own survival into a career and a program that's changing lives in the South Bronx.
Around Chalkbeat
Chicago Public Schools cut hundreds of custodian jobs last year. Staff say their schools are dirtier.
The survey came a couple of months after the district cut hundreds of custodians and moved away from private custodial services.
Scarce oversight: State let Newark charter crisis flourish, staff say
Staff members at New Horizons charter school describe a dysfunctional environment rife with executive self-dealing, a toxic work culture, and failures to provide services for kids.
In late push, Colorado lawmakers seek limits on homeschool enrichment and group fueling its growth
With Colorado’s legislative session set to end this week, lawmakers are pushing two amendments that would put new guardrails on homeschool enrichment and boards of cooperative educational services.
What We’re Reading
Gov. Hochul fends off critics over tax credit program that helps families pay for private school, New York Daily News
Cursive Club, Where Students Learn With a Flourish, New York Times
Thumbnail image by Dawn Kikel/NYCity News Service