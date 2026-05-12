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Good morning! Alex here.

Our top story this morning features an unusual program at Mott Haven Community High School that blends hip-hop and counseling.

“Conventional therapy reflects this Western, Eurocentric, very culturally incompetent thing,” said JC Hall, who launched the program. “Hip Hop Therapy is a contemporary approach to mental health treatment.”