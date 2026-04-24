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Hello! I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Hannah has a story about a charter school authorized by the Detroit school district that serves youths detained in the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility. The DPSCD board recently approved a one-year renewal for the charter school, which is considered a strict discipline academy. Change could be coming for the school, though, as Wayne County is considering other options for educating the students. You can read more here.
Local News
Wayne County will consider new schooling options for its juvenile detention facility
DPSCD recently approved a one-year contract with the charter that operates in the juvenile detention facility. Wayne County officials say they will consider other options for educating kids in detention.
Around Chalkbeat
Here’s how the school choice tax credit could affect public schools
Critics warn the new federal tax credit could pull students from public schools. But enrollment losses do not automatically translate into smaller budgets.
Tennessee Republicans vote to take over Memphis-Shelby County schools
Tennessee Republicans signed off on legislation that will allow a politically appointed oversight board to take control of Memphis schools.
The math equity gap: Thousands of NYC students miss out on Algebra 1 in eighth grade
Algebra 1 in eighth grade is a gateway to higher level math, yet 1 in 4 schools in New York state don’t offer it, a new report shows.
New Chicago schools chief’s contract makes it easier for district and CEO to part ways
The new three-year contract for CPS CEO Macquline King replaces a provision that provided 180-day notice to her predecessor, Pedro Martinez, after he was fired without cause. It also nods to the importance of the district’s relationship with the mayor.
What We’re Reading
From cafeterias to climate action, Michigan schools can cut methane, Planet Detroit (Opinion)
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