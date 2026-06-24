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Hello! It’s Rebecca here from Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

Philadelphia school officials don’t want families to leave the district due to planned school closures — so they’re promising the “red carpet treatment” for families at closing schools. But they’ve shared few details about what that will actually look like.

Superintendent Tony Watlington announced Tuesday that he has appointed Assistant Superintendent Shakeera Warthen-Canty to lead the district’s new School Transition Office. And he said the district’s plan to close 17 schools and renovate nearly 170 others “will be all worth it” to provide more class options, better buildings, and more pre-K access.

Also new this week: Only 8% of Philly voters say public education is headed in the right direction, according to a new poll. Read the full story here.