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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York with our first newsletter of the summer!
Mayor Zohran Mamdani has promised to take a scalpel to the Education Department’s nearly $13 billion contract budget to eliminate waste and save taxpayers money. But the only spending item his administration has publicly identified is a data portal created and managed by the nonprofit New Visions — and educators and lawmakers are pushing back.
Education Department officials said they identified the $9 million portal because similar data exists in other systems. But defenders of the portal said the ability to pull all that information into a single place in a usable format is critical — and argued the city is getting a bargain. Today’s top story has all the details.
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Local News
Mamdani promised to cut wasteful education contracts. Critics say he picked the wrong one.
Educators and City Council members are urging NYC to preserve the New Visions data portal, saying it helps schools track attendance, progress to graduation, and support homeless students.
Around Chalkbeat
Inside two Title IX investigations in Colorado that reflect a ‘new way of doing business’ under Trump
Documents obtained through public records requests shed light on how the second Trump administration is approaching student civil rights enforcement.
Trump administration gives Jeffco 10 days to change policies or risk losing federal funding
Jeffco Public Schools said it could lose more than $90 million in federal funding that serves its 74,000 students.
What We’re Reading
NYC high school teacher charged with assault in confrontation with teen: NYPD, New York Daily News
Should New York City have a longer school year? CBS New York
Disturbing new claims against NYC teacher accused of ‘suffocating’ third grader after $18M sex abuse verdict, New York Post