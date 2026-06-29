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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York with our first newsletter of the summer!

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has promised to take a scalpel to the Education Department’s nearly $13 billion contract budget to eliminate waste and save taxpayers money. But the only spending item his administration has publicly identified is a data portal created and managed by the nonprofit New Visions — and educators and lawmakers are pushing back.

Education Department officials said they identified the $9 million portal because similar data exists in other systems. But defenders of the portal said the ability to pull all that information into a single place in a usable format is critical — and argued the city is getting a bargain. Today’s top story has all the details.