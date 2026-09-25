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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

When Detroiters head to the polls Nov. 3, or vote early, there’s one thing they should know about the Detroit school board race: While there are 34 people running for five seats, three of the candidates are running for a partial two-year term, while the rest are running for four-year terms. You can read more from BridgeDetroit’s Micah Walker, and learn which candidates are vying for the shorter term, here.

This week we published a Spanish translation (thanks to Koby Levin at Outlier Media) of Hannah and Koby’s story on funding for English language learner students. If you know any Spanish-speaking Detroiters, please share with them. There’s also a link in the story to the English version.

Finally, will you join us on Thursday? Schools are embracing AI at the same time families and educators are questioning how much technology belongs in classrooms. Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman will dig into that tension and their reporting in a members-only virtual conversation. Donate any amount to become a Chalkbeat member and reserve your seat.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Detroiters to vote on two-year, four-year terms for DPSCD school board

Detroiters to vote on two-year, four-year terms for DPSCD school board

There are 34 people running for the Detroit Public Schools Community District board. Thirty-one of them are vying for four four-year terms, while three are running for a two-year partial term.
Michigan aumentó en $12.5 millones los fondos para estudiantes que aprenden inglés. Defensores afirman que persiste una brecha importante.

Michigan aumentó en $12.5 millones los fondos para estudiantes que aprenden inglés. Defensores afirman que persiste una brecha importante.

Investigadores dicen que Michigan es el único estado, entre los que otorgan fondos adicionales para estudiantes que aprenden inglés, que no asigna dinero por cada estudiante incluido en esa categoría.

Around Chalkbeat

Feds target school internet subsidies in ed-tech backlash even as Trump touts AI

Feds target school internet subsidies in ed-tech backlash even as Trump touts AI

E-Rate is the fifth-largest source of federal funding for schools. The FCC is considering whether to end it or require schools to set screen time limits as a condition of aid.
AI and the shrinking college payoff, NHJ’s school in context, Sal Khan’s origin story: A Chalkbeat Ideas roundup

AI and the shrinking college payoff, NHJ’s school in context, Sal Khan’s origin story: A Chalkbeat Ideas roundup

This Chalkbeat Ideas roundup also examines AI and the college payoff, Sal Khan’s origin story, and more.
Mamdani names Alan Ong new chair of NYC school board

Mamdani names Alan Ong new chair of NYC school board

Alan Ong, a former Community Education Council President of District 26, now leads the city’s Panel for Educational Policy. Will he maintain his predecessor’s independent streak?
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS

Before the Pacing Guide, Build the Circle

How I improved attendance by 30% in the first two months of school

By our sponsor, Sanford Harmony at National University

What We’re Reading

Young men are choosing not to go to college. Michigan hopes to change that, WCMU

Gun brought to Battle Creek elementary school shines light on Michigan's Safe Storage law, WWMT

Helping Michigan students become stronger writers, MSUToday

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