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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
When Detroiters head to the polls Nov. 3, or vote early, there’s one thing they should know about the Detroit school board race: While there are 34 people running for five seats, three of the candidates are running for a partial two-year term, while the rest are running for four-year terms. You can read more from BridgeDetroit’s Micah Walker, and learn which candidates are vying for the shorter term, here.
This week we published a Spanish translation (thanks to Koby Levin at Outlier Media) of Hannah and Koby’s story on funding for English language learner students. If you know any Spanish-speaking Detroiters, please share with them. There’s also a link in the story to the English version.
Finally, will you join us on Thursday? Schools are embracing AI at the same time families and educators are questioning how much technology belongs in classrooms. Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman will dig into that tension and their reporting in a members-only virtual conversation. Donate any amount to become a Chalkbeat member and reserve your seat.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Detroiters to vote on two-year, four-year terms for DPSCD school board
Michigan aumentó en $12.5 millones los fondos para estudiantes que aprenden inglés. Defensores afirman que persiste una brecha importante.
Around Chalkbeat
Feds target school internet subsidies in ed-tech backlash even as Trump touts AI
AI and the shrinking college payoff, NHJ’s school in context, Sal Khan’s origin story: A Chalkbeat Ideas roundup
Mamdani names Alan Ong new chair of NYC school board
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS
How I improved attendance by 30% in the first two months of school
By our sponsor, Sanford Harmony at National University