Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

When Detroiters head to the polls Nov. 3, or vote early, there’s one thing they should know about the Detroit school board race: While there are 34 people running for five seats, three of the candidates are running for a partial two-year term, while the rest are running for four-year terms. You can read more from BridgeDetroit’s Micah Walker, and learn which candidates are vying for the shorter term, here.

This week we published a Spanish translation (thanks to Koby Levin at Outlier Media) of Hannah and Koby’s story on funding for English language learner students. If you know any Spanish-speaking Detroiters, please share with them. There’s also a link in the story to the English version.