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Hello from Chalkbeat Indiana! Let me catch you up on the election action from late last night.

Indianapolis voters approved a tax measure for IPS and charters by a comfortable margin on Election Day, according to unofficial results. Meanwhile, 4 of 5 incumbents on the IPS board won their elections.

Local education leaders stressed before the election that if the referendum failed, the district could be facing insolvency and a state takeover.

And another note before you scroll down to the rest of this newsletter: This week, we're launching our end-of-year campaign to raise $55,000 to support our reporting in 2027. I'm asking you to become a Chalkbeat member today so I can keep bringing you news like the articles linked above: timely, important education journalism that teachers and students rely on.

If you're able, please consider making a monthly donation. Even $5 or $10 a month helps us keep our reporters on the stories that matter. And thanks to generous matching funds, your donation will go twice as far.

As always, reach me with your comments and questions at [email protected].

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Local News

Voters approve Indianapolis tax measure for IPS and charter schools

Voters approve Indianapolis tax measure for IPS and charter schools

The successful ballot measure will generate an estimated $95 million annually and will be split between district-run schools and charters.
Most Indianapolis Public Schools board incumbents win, unofficial election results show

Most Indianapolis Public Schools board incumbents win, unofficial election results show

See local election results for the Indianapolis Public Schools board race in which 15 candidates are competing for five seats.

Around Chalkbeat

Democrats sweep in blue tsunami. What does it mean for education?

Democrats sweep in blue tsunami. What does it mean for education?

Democrats won control of Congress and key governor's races in the 2026 midterms. Here's what the results could mean for school vouchers, education funding, and Trump's policies.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, staunch voucher advocate, elected Tennessee governor

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, staunch voucher advocate, elected Tennessee governor

The Republican senator is expected to push for further expansion of Tennessee’s voucher program and will likely appoint a new state education commissioner.
Google promises to stop doing students’ homework for them

Google promises to stop doing students’ homework for them

Facing a backlash to AI in schools, Google says a new Guided Learning feature will become the default on school computers. Just don’t try to turn off AI entirely.

What We’re Reading

Nuisance or historic landmark? Former IPS School 18 eyed for demolition, Mirror Indy

Indiana makes progress in cutting childcare voucher waitlist, Indiana Capital Chronicle

Legislation will propose school screen-time limits, Axios Indianapolis

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