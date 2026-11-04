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Hello from Chalkbeat Indiana! Let me catch you up on the election action from late last night.

Indianapolis voters approved a tax measure for IPS and charters by a comfortable margin on Election Day, according to unofficial results. Meanwhile, 4 of 5 incumbents on the IPS board won their elections.

Local education leaders stressed before the election that if the referendum failed, the district could be facing insolvency and a state takeover.

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