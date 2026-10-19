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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

On Nov. 3, voters across Michigan will decide who will serve on the State Board of Education, an elected body that has influence over academic standards, policies, and efforts to improve education outcomes. In today’s voter guide, we introduce you to the major-party candidates, their priorities for public schools, and their thoughts on issues ranging from poverty’s influence on student success to role the board can play in improving success for students with disabilities. You can hear from the candidates here.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Voter guide 2026: Michigan education board candidates on literacy, funding, and accountability

Voter guide 2026: Michigan education board candidates on literacy, funding, and accountability

Judith Pritchett, Tiffany Tilley, Terence Collins, and Bree Moeggenberg are the major-party candidates running for Michigan’s State Board of Education in the Nov. 3 statewide election

Around Chalkbeat

Their Brooklyn school became a national symbol of failure. Here’s what parents have to say.

Their Brooklyn school became a national symbol of failure. Here’s what parents have to say.

Nikole Hannah-Jones described serious problems at P.S. 307. Today, years after Hannah-Jones’ daughter left, parents praise its teachers and new principal.
Denver superintendent says he is not recommending any school boundary changes this year

Denver superintendent says he is not recommending any school boundary changes this year

A Denver school board policy requires the district to analyze and adjust school boundaries every five years. But the superintendent says he’s not recommending any changes.
WATCH: A video walkthrough of our guide on how to vet NYC schools like an education reporter

WATCH: A video walkthrough of our guide on how to vet NYC schools like an education reporter

Chalkbeat and The City Reporter walked through how to use sometimes clunky NYC databases to vet public schools. Watch the event recording.

What We’re Reading

Michigan lawmaker proposes tougher fines for drivers illegally passing school buses, WNEM

16 years later, district revisits allegations against ex-principal facing criminal charges, MLive (Paywall)

Dana Nessel: Michigan's next gov could trigger a voucher fight, Detroit Free Press (Opinion)

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