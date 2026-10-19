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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
On Nov. 3, voters across Michigan will decide who will serve on the State Board of Education, an elected body that has influence over academic standards, policies, and efforts to improve education outcomes. In today’s voter guide, we introduce you to the major-party candidates, their priorities for public schools, and their thoughts on issues ranging from poverty’s influence on student success to role the board can play in improving success for students with disabilities. You can hear from the candidates here.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Voter guide 2026: Michigan education board candidates on literacy, funding, and accountability
Around Chalkbeat
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What We’re Reading
16 years later, district revisits allegations against ex-principal facing criminal charges, MLive (Paywall)
Dana Nessel: Michigan's next gov could trigger a voucher fight, Detroit Free Press (Opinion)