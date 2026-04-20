School board election day is tomorrow, April 21, and it’s a really important one. Voters will elect four candidates to the nine-member Newark Board of Education.



Here's why this race matters:



The Newark school board plays a key role in shaping New Jersey’s largest school district and makes decisions that impact more than 41,000 students.

At a debate last month, the nine candidates vying for the four seats pledged to tackle a range of issues like student mental health, district transparency, and boosting academic achievement.



This year, the city’s 16- and 17-year-olds will cast a ballot for the second time. After last year’s low youth turnout, teens say they are still learning about their power to change schools.

This election also comes as Republican lawmakers call for more oversight over Newark Public Schools’ spending and engage in heated debates over school funding.