Election Day is Tuesday, but we know many Colorado voters will bubble their ballots this weekend. To help, we’ve rounded up voter guides on all of the education-related measures and races we’ve covered.

Proposition NN asks voters to forego tax refunds to fund schools.

Amendment 87 asks voters to approve a graduated income tax, with some of the money earmarked for education.

Proposition 134 asks voters to bar transgender student athletes from teams that match their gender identity.

Get to know your State Board of Education candidates.

Get to know your CU Board of Regents candidates.