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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
The Detroit district held the second of two community engagement meetings Wednesday, and parents came prepared to pepper Superintendent Nikolai Vitti with questions about everything from school cleanliness to special education. Micah Walker from our partner BridgeDetroit has all the details on what parents wanted to know and how district officials answered them.
Also, be sure to check our story that has updates on the final results of the millage proposal Detroit voters approved Tuesday.
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Local News
Detroit school district addresses school cleanliness, special education, and more in community meeting
The Detroit Public Schools Community District held two meetings this week to address concerns about its contracting processes and the maintenance and cleanliness of buildings.
Detroit voters OK crucial tax levy that supports the city school district
DPSCD asked voters to approve a millage for the 10-year-old district to cover operating costs. Voters overwhelmingly said yes.
Around Chalkbeat
This Colorado school district is using Biblically infused reading curriculum made for Texas students
A small district in southwestern Colorado abruptly adopted the Bluebonnet elementary reading curriculum this summer as part of a new school improvement model.
Philadelphia parents describe ‘devastating’ toll of preschool exclusion and suspensions
Philadelphia parents and advocates say kids with disabilities are regularly excluded or suspended from preschool. Preschool providers say they need more support.
Unequal algebra access in Philly is ‘discriminatory’ says key city official as district plans changes
Fifty-one district schools don’t offer an algebra class in the eighth grade. City councilmembers and advocates say the current offerings discriminate against many students.
What We’re Reading
Michigan schools need better AI rules, not blanket bans, Bridge Michigan (Opinion)
Oakland County regional school enhancement millage fails in close vote, Detroit Free Press