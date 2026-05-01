The Detroit school district would introduce after-school programming at three PreK-8 schools if the school board approves a new plan presented to them this week. The $700,000 the district previously used to buy city bus passes for students will cover the cost of the new after-school programs. That’s possible because of the city’s new Ride to Rise program that is allowing all Detroit students to ride buses for free. Read Hannah’s story to learn more about this proposal and to find out which schools would get after-school programs.