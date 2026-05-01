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Hello! I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
The Detroit school district would introduce after-school programming at three PreK-8 schools if the school board approves a new plan presented to them this week. The $700,000 the district previously used to buy city bus passes for students will cover the cost of the new after-school programs. That’s possible because of the city’s new Ride to Rise program that is allowing all Detroit students to ride buses for free. Read Hannah’s story to learn more about this proposal and to find out which schools would get after-school programs.
Also, be sure to read Hannah’s story that details the Detroit district’s final decision on the Barack Obama Leadership Academy.
Local News
DPCSD: Savings from mayor’s free student bus passes could fund after-school programs at three sites
DPSCD is considering using the money it used to spend on student bus passes for after-school programs. The roughly $700,000 could cover costs at three schools, the district says.
Detroit district says it will not renew Barack Obama Leadership Academy’s charter despite protests
DPSCD officials have criticized the school’s academic results and financial track record. The charter school educates 300 students and is seeking a new authorizer to stay open.
Around Chalkbeat
How the AI-enabled race for taxpayer money starts in a superintendent’s inbox
Education technology companies are using AI to ramp up aggressive marketing tactics as they compete for school districts’ limited dollars.
Philadelphia Board of Education approves 17 school closures
Board members voted to approve the plan remotely after a confrontational meeting where councilmembers demanded members’ resignations.
Something felt off about Newark Public Schools’ special education numbers, so officials asked Rutgers for help
In a city where more than a third of residents are born outside of the U.S., Newark educators feared students were being mislabeled as having speech or language disabilities.
Advocates call for $3 million fix for school transportation hurdles faced by students in foster care
Advocates are calling on Mayor Mamdani to add $3 million in this budget to transport NYC foster youth to school while they await school bus service.
What We’re Reading
Michigan Senate advances education budget to negotiating table, Michigan Advance (Paywall, Opinion)
Michigan’s lawmakers need to prioritize schools, Holland Sentinel (Opinion)
Thumbnail image by Elaine Cromie/Chalkbeat