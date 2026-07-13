Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Detroit voters on Aug. 4 will decide the fate of an operating millage proposal in the Detroit Public Schools Community District. It’s a crucial election in the city, because this millage will raise more than $100 million in operating revenue for the district. The state had been providing that revenue for the district since it was created in 2016. But not anymore. You can read my story that explains why, as well as answers key questions about the millage.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
What Detroiters should know about the proposed school operating millage on the Aug. 4 ballot
Detroit voters on Aug. 4 will decide the fate of a Detroit Public Schools Community District tax proposal that, if approved, will ensure the district has needed operating revenue.
Around Chalkbeat
Trump administration: Long-delayed data crucial to understanding America’s schools is coming soon
The U.S. Department of Education says long-delayed federal civil rights data on suspensions, expulsions, Advanced Placement courses, bullying and more will be released later this summer.
State scrutinizes homeschool enrichment proposals from controversial education group
A controversial education group submitted 42 applications for homeschool enrichment programs around Colorado. State officials say the applications omit key information.
Just 1 Black student gets into Staten Island Tech as racial gaps at specialized high schools persist
Latest NYC admissions data show Black and Latino students receive a tiny fraction of specialized high school offers, while Mamdani expands local 3-K seats.
What We’re Reading
Michigan lawmaker wants to make free school meals permanent, Michigan Advance