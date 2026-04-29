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Hello! This is Rebecca Redelmeier from Chalkbeat Philadelphia.
In the four years since Pennsylvania overhauled its high school graduation requirements, Philadelphia’s high schoolers have increasingly graduated without passing state exams. Instead, students last year were most likely to graduate by fulfilling alternate requirements.
On May 12, we’ll dig into the data and implications with national and local experts at our virtual event from 4-5 p.m. ET. RSVP to save your virtual seat and submit your questions for the panel.
You can reach us anytime at [email protected]. If you want text updates about the Philadelphia Board of Education, you can text SCHOOL to 215-709-9650.
Around Chalkbeat
An Illinois governor-backed bill to restrict school cell phone use gains momentum
The proposed legislation would ban cell phones in elementary and middle schools throughout the school day. At the high school level, school districts will have discretion to allow cell phones during non-instructional time.
Mamdani needs home-based childcare providers for 2-K. Can he get them to sign up?
In order to contract with New York City’s Education Department, home-based childcare providers must join a “Family Child Care Network.” Only about 20% have.
Federal judge orders immediate release of Memphis high school student detained by ICE
Yasser Jose Lopez Soza, a junior at Memphis Business Academy, has been held without bond at the West Tennessee Detention Center since his Feb. 20 arrest by immigration officials.
What We’re Reading
These 7 Philly principals won $20k for their schools. Here's what they plan to do with it, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)
Pa. Democrats push bills to limit immigration enforcement at K-12 schools, Pennsylvania Capital-Star
The tricks teachers are trying to fix students’ shortening attention spans, The Hechinger Report
Thumbnail image by Caroline Gutman.