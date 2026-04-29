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Hello! This is Rebecca Redelmeier from Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

In the four years since Pennsylvania overhauled its high school graduation requirements, Philadelphia’s high schoolers have increasingly graduated without passing state exams. Instead, students last year were most likely to graduate by fulfilling alternate requirements.

On May 12, we’ll dig into the data and implications with national and local experts at our virtual event from 4-5 p.m. ET. RSVP to save your virtual seat and submit your questions for the panel.