Hello Starting Line readers,
In my years of reporting on child care and preschool, I’ve often heard early childhood advocates say state and local funding can help fix the nation’s broken child care system, but the big money must come from the federal government.
It therefore must have been discouraging for advocates to hear President Trump’s comments last week indicating a scant appetite for even the current federal contribution to child care.
“The United States can’t take care of day care. That has to be up to a state,” he said during a private Easter lunch at the White House last Wednesday, according to The Hill.
“We’re fighting wars. We can’t take care of day care. You got to let a state take care of day care, and they should pay for it, too. They should pay. They have to raise their taxes, but they should pay for it,” Trump said.
A video that the White House posted and later removed, but was preserved by a Business Insider reporter, showed the president’s comments. In addition to child care, he argued that states should pay for Medicare and Medicaid, saying, “We have to take care of one thing: military protection. We have to guard the country.”
If Trump’s comments are any guide, the federal role in early childhood funding may shrink rather than grow in the coming years.
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Stories From Chalkbeat
REPURPOSED FOR PRESCHOOL A southern Colorado school district has lost thousands of students in recent years. Leaders there hope new preschool classrooms will help reverse the enrollment slide.
SIMPLIFYING THE SEARCH New York City families now have a one-stop shop to search all available child care options in the five boroughs, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced recently.
IMPROVING LITERACY Michigan lawmakers are moving aggressively to boost reading proficiency among the state’s students with bills that target training for teachers, retention for struggling third graders, and consequences for teacher preparation programs.
LESS SCREEN TIME AT SCHOOL Tennessee elementary schools could limit classroom digital devices under new legislation aimed at minimizing screen time for young students.
FUNDING UPDATE Low-income families in Colorado’s child care subsidy program will get financial assistance at least through June 30 as a lawsuit challenging a Trump administration effort to withhold $10 billion in funding from five states unfolds.
Other Early Childhood Stories
CULTIVATING TRUST A Maryland child care center owner had to rebuild parents’ trust after buying the building from a child care provider whose ex-husband was accused of sexually abusing children there. Baltimore Banner
HELPING GENERATION A Colorado group trains adults ages 50 and older to work as substitute teachers in child care centers to help combat staffing shortages. Hechinger Report
WHERE’S THE MONEY The federal government has not fulfilled its promise to provide 40% of funding for students with disabilities under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, leaving schools to move general education funding into special education. EdSource
NAEYC BIRTHDAY As a national early childhood nonprofit turns 100, longtime early educators reflect on what has — and hasn’t — changed in the field. The 74
IS FREE FOR ALL FAIR? A free preschool center opening in one of New York City’s wealthiest neighborhoods raises questions about Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s vow to expand universal child care. New York Times
HELLO, EARLY CHILDHOOD DEPARTMENTS More states are establishing standalone early childhood agencies, creating changes that policy experts say are both symbolic and actual. The 74
CHILD CARE ASSISTANCE FOR CHILD CARE WORKERS Iowa legislation that has passed the state House and Senate would make permanent a pilot program that helps cover child care costs for child care staffers who work at least 32 hours a week in the industry. KKCI
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