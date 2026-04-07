Hello Starting Line readers,

In my years of reporting on child care and preschool, I’ve often heard early childhood advocates say state and local funding can help fix the nation’s broken child care system, but the big money must come from the federal government.

It therefore must have been discouraging for advocates to hear President Trump’s comments last week indicating a scant appetite for even the current federal contribution to child care.

“The United States can’t take care of day care. That has to be up to a state,” he said during a private Easter lunch at the White House last Wednesday, according to The Hill.

“We’re fighting wars. We can’t take care of day care. You got to let a state take care of day care, and they should pay for it, too. They should pay. They have to raise their taxes, but they should pay for it,” Trump said.

A video that the White House posted and later removed, but was preserved by a Business Insider reporter, showed the president’s comments. In addition to child care, he argued that states should pay for Medicare and Medicaid, saying, “We have to take care of one thing: military protection. We have to guard the country.”

If Trump’s comments are any guide, the federal role in early childhood funding may shrink rather than grow in the coming years.