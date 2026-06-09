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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
First it was Denver, then Jeffco. Now, another large Colorado district is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education. The Trump administration alleged Monday that the Cherry Creek district allows students to be excluded from clubs or assigned to certain classes based on race, but provided few details. Read more.
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Local News
Cellphones, smartwatches, and other personal devices will be banned in Denver schools
Students’ cellphones, smartwatches, and other devices must be turned off and out of sight during school, according to a policy adopted by the Denver school board Monday.
Trump education department investigates Cherry Creek district over alleged racial discrimination
Without providing details, the Trump administration alleged that the Cherry Creek district allows students to be excluded from clubs or assigned to certain classes based on race.
Around Chalkbeat
Newark educators, students say schools could do more as clashes at Delaney Hall continue
A Newark educator said the district has the responsibility to make students feel safe amid confrontations at Delaney Hall.
NYC school budgets won’t face cuts next year (for now) despite falling enrollment
NYC schools chancellor Kamar Samuels told principals that schools will be “held harmless” for enrollment losses in 2026-27, keeping budgets steady at the start of the new year.
What We’re Reading
Hundreds of calls to Colorado child abuse hotline from youth treatment centers go uninvestigated, Colorado Sun