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Good morning! This is Lizzie with Chalkbeat New York.
A federal judge ruled this week that that Trump administration did not follow the law when it withheld more than $36 million in grant finding earmarked for 19 local schools because of the city's policies on transgender students.
The case is noteworthy because it represents the first time federal officials discontinued funding for New York City's public schools under its contested interpretation of civil rights laws. The ruling is also a setback for the administration's efforts to control school district's policies on major culture war issues. But the legal saga may not yet be over. Read more in today's top story.
Local News
Trump administration improperly canceled $36 million in school grants over trans policies, judge rules
A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to reconsider its plan to cancel $36 million in grant funding for NYC schools over the city’s trans student policy.
NYC’s new 2-K program will offer free child care 10 hours a day, 260 days a year, Mamdani says
Programs will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 260 days a year. Officials are launching 2-K in fall 2026 with 2,000 seats in high-needs neighborhoods across four boroughs.
P.S. Weekly: NYC student reporters press Chancellor Kamar Samuels on integration, AI, and more
Student reporters interview NYC schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels for P.S. Weekly about safety, AI, integration, and school conditions and weigh in on his responses.
Around Chalkbeat
Why Sal Khan’s AI revolution hasn’t happened yet, according to Sal Khan
Khan Academy’s AI-powered chatbot, Khanmigo, has struggled to motivate students. Sal Khan said he now sees the limits of AI’s impact on schools and learning.
How dubious high school credentials like ladder safety are boosting Pennsylvania’s graduation rate
Philadelphia teachers say students rapidly earning low-value credentials to meet Pennsylvania graduation requirements is now the norm.
Shootings are falling in Philly, but kids make up a growing share of gun-violence victims
Easy access to firearms like “ghost guns” and social media pressure mean children remain at a high risk of being shot, even as gun violence in Philadelphia declines.
Parents oppose plan to cut middle school grades at Upper West Side schoolParents oppose plan to cut middle school grades at Upper West Side schoolParents oppose plan to cut middle school grades at Upper West Side school, Spectrum News NY1
She Was Once In Foster Care. Now She Will Run Child Welfare in New York, New York Times (Paywall)
Half of Gen Z Uses AI, but Their Feelings Are Souring, Study Shows, New York Times (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images