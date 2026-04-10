Trump administration improperly canceled $36 million in school grants over trans policies, judge rules

A federal judge ruled this week that that Trump administration did not follow the law when it withheld more than $36 million in grant finding earmarked for 19 local schools because of the city's policies on transgender students.



The case is noteworthy because it represents the first time federal officials discontinued funding for New York City's public schools under its contested interpretation of civil rights laws. The ruling is also a setback for the administration's efforts to control school district's policies on major culture war issues. But the legal saga may not yet be over. Read more in today's top story.