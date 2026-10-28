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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with a roundup of our top stories. Yesterday I covered the first day of the federal trial of Phillip Holden, one of the leaders of the Indiana Virtual School, who is accused of inflating enrollment at the virtual charter and costing Indiana $44 million in per-pupil funding.

In an interesting twist, while the trial was meant to include Thomas Stoughton too, Stoughton pleaded guilty on Monday.

More on what prosecutors and Holden’s attorneys said below.

We’re heading into a busy week with an IPEC meeting Thursday and the election next Tuesday. I’d love to hear from you — reach me at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

$44 million online charter school fraud trial begins in federal court

$44 million online charter school fraud trial begins in federal court

Phillip Holden began Tuesday. Holden is one of the leaders of the Indiana Virtual School accused of inflating enrollment figures in order to siphon per-pupil funding from Indiana.

Around Chalkbeat

What parents at a Newark Public Schools enrollment fair want for their children

What parents at a Newark Public Schools enrollment fair want for their children

Newark families, some of whom attended the district’s All Schools Fair, can apply to schools for 2027-28 through the middle of January. They will learn their results in late March.
Meet the Brooklyn science teacher reshaping climate education across New York City

Meet the Brooklyn science teacher reshaping climate education across New York City

Brooklyn science teacher Sean McFadden won the 2026 Julian Robertson Award for his work shaping NYC climate education and mentoring young men of color.
Pennsylvania adopts school cellphone ban

Pennsylvania adopts school cellphone ban

All public and private schools must adopt bans on student cellphone use during the entire school day, including lunch and recess, by the start of 2027-28 school year.

What We’re Reading

Union Schools win court case for 'targeted' state plan to shut it down, IndyStar

When community colleges close, rural students get shut out of the liberal arts, Hechinger Report

To build the education systems of the future, look to Indianapolis, The 74 (Opinion)

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