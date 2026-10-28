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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with a roundup of our top stories. Yesterday I covered the first day of the federal trial of Phillip Holden, one of the leaders of the Indiana Virtual School, who is accused of inflating enrollment at the virtual charter and costing Indiana $44 million in per-pupil funding.

In an interesting twist, while the trial was meant to include Thomas Stoughton too, Stoughton pleaded guilty on Monday.

More on what prosecutors and Holden’s attorneys said below.