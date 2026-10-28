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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with a roundup of our top stories. Yesterday I covered the first day of the federal trial of Phillip Holden, one of the leaders of the Indiana Virtual School, who is accused of inflating enrollment at the virtual charter and costing Indiana $44 million in per-pupil funding.
In an interesting twist, while the trial was meant to include Thomas Stoughton too, Stoughton pleaded guilty on Monday.
More on what prosecutors and Holden’s attorneys said below.
We’re heading into a busy week with an IPEC meeting Thursday and the election next Tuesday. I’d love to hear from you — reach me at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
$44 million online charter school fraud trial begins in federal court
Around Chalkbeat
What parents at a Newark Public Schools enrollment fair want for their children
Meet the Brooklyn science teacher reshaping climate education across New York City
Pennsylvania adopts school cellphone ban
What We’re Reading
To build the education systems of the future, look to Indianapolis, The 74 (Opinion)
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