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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
It’s back to school time! That always means a fresh start and new things. In Detroit, the 2026-27 school will be marked by new transportation efforts and a number of other features Hannah wrote about in this story. The city on Friday announced the free bus service that began in April as a pilot for Detroit students will be permanent, as well as a new program to ensure safety for students riding buses.
A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.
Local News
Parent engagement and more resources to get kids to school: What to expect this school year in Detroit
City employees will monitor routes to school to keep students safe, Mayor Mary Sheffield announced Friday. There will also be a pilot ride share program for high schoolers.
Around Chalkbeat
Why a Philly district report on the success of its summer programs includes ‘imperfect data points’
District officials say their summer learning programs aim to help kids in the classroom over the long term. Mayor Cherelle Parker and others have touted their academic benefits.
The end could be near for the Colorado education group that opened ‘public Christian school’
The state education chief cited legal violations and misspent state money in a letter to the Monument-based education co-op Thursday.
New York loses millions in sex ed money after uptick in teen pregnancies
The Trump administration has canceled teen pregnancy prevention grants for three New York organizations as it shifts to boosting an abstinence-based approach to sex ed.