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Hi, it’s Rebecca from Chalkbeat Philly.
President Donald Trump wants to revive American shipbuilding. That means thousands more shipbuilding jobs at Philadelphia’s Navy Yard — and a scramble to train young people for them.
Over the past few months, I’ve been speaking to teenagers and instructors involved in those training programs. It’s clear that shipbuilding offers teens a path to well-paid jobs without college. But it can be dangerous, and many teens must relearn basic math to pass placement and credentialing tests.
If Philly succeeds at training the next generation of shipbuilders, it could be a lesson for the rest of the country. Trump’s plan to bring back American shipbuilding will require, by some estimates, training up to 250,000 new workers nationally.
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