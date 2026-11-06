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Happy Friday! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.

In New York City, about 30% of the 8,000 public school students with emotional disabilities are educated in separate schools that exclusively serve children with disabilities. Advocates contend concentrating students with behavioral challenges in the same schools can create chaotic learning environments.

In recent years, the city began experimenting with a different approach, integrating students with emotional disabilities alongside their general education peers in 35 specially designed classrooms. Class sizes are small, and teachers receive extra support to address the underlying causes of behavioral problems rather than relying on punishment. Officials say the approach is promising.