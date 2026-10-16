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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
School board election stories usually prioritize adults — you know, the ones who can vote. But we wanted to hear from young people, the DPSCD students who have the most at stake in the election in which more than 30 Detroiters are vying for seats on the Detroit Public Schools Community District board. Micah Walker from BridgeDetroit took on the story, and heard from students about the issues that are most important to them. You can read the story here to learn more.
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Local News
Too young to vote, but DPSCD students have lots to say about the district’s next chapter
Around Chalkbeat
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is ‘very open’ to Trump’s education tax credit program
Judge lifts block on Memphis schools state takeover as lawsuit continues
Teachers Pay Teachers to ban AI-generated classroom resources as changes to platform spark backlash
What We’re Reading
ACLU says Monroe schools ban on trans athletes is illegal, Detroit Free Press (Paywall)
Detroit Democrats: Mike Rogers Stripped Local Control of School Board in ’90s, Michigan Chronicle