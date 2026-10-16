School board election stories usually prioritize adults — you know, the ones who can vote. But we wanted to hear from young people, the DPSCD students who have the most at stake in the election in which more than 30 Detroiters are vying for seats on the Detroit Public Schools Community District board. Micah Walker from BridgeDetroit took on the story, and heard from students about the issues that are most important to them. You can read the story here to learn more.



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