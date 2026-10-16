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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

School board election stories usually prioritize adults — you know, the ones who can vote. But we wanted to hear from young people, the DPSCD students who have the most at stake in the election in which more than 30 Detroiters are vying for seats on the Detroit Public Schools Community District board. Micah Walker from BridgeDetroit took on the story, and heard from students about the issues that are most important to them. You can read the story here to learn more.

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Local News

Too young to vote, but DPSCD students have lots to say about the district’s next chapter

Too young to vote, but DPSCD students have lots to say about the district’s next chapter

There are 31 people running for the DPSCD board in the Nov. 3 general election for four seats with four-year terms and another three candidates are vying for a partial two-year term.

Around Chalkbeat

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is ‘very open’ to Trump’s education tax credit program

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is ‘very open’ to Trump’s education tax credit program

Pressure is mounting on the Democrat to decide whether to opt his state in or out of the federal scholarship program.
Judge lifts block on Memphis schools state takeover as lawsuit continues

Judge lifts block on Memphis schools state takeover as lawsuit continues

A federal judge cleared the way for the state takeover of Memphis-Shelby County Schools days after the state-appointed oversight board said it was ready to take control.
Teachers Pay Teachers to ban AI-generated classroom resources as changes to platform spark backlash

Teachers Pay Teachers to ban AI-generated classroom resources as changes to platform spark backlash

TPT is cracking down on AI-generated teaching resources and changing how sellers earn money. Critics say the changes could hurt educators who rely on the site.

What We’re Reading

Mid-Michigan schools among top performers in gun safety law report, WNEM

ACLU says Monroe schools ban on trans athletes is illegal, Detroit Free Press (Paywall)

Detroit Democrats: Mike Rogers Stripped Local Control of School Board in ’90s, Michigan Chronicle

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