Good afternoon.

Last week, I spent some time on the University of Colorado Denver campus talking to students about whether they were taking online college courses, and why or why not.

Even after the pandemic, online college courses remain popular. National Center for Education Statistics data shows more than half of college students take at least one online class during the school year, up from just over a third in 2019. Colorado’s numbers mirror the national average.

In my story, I quote students who prefer the flexibility of online classes. Some are juggling childcare, jobs, or activities in addition to schoolwork, and they appreciate being able to Zoom in. Others simply don’t want to fight Denver traffic.

But students are also aware when virtual learning options don’t work for them.

Gabriel Gonzalez and Jesus Garcia, both 18, want to become doctors. They said they would never take core classes for their major online, because it’s difficult to grasp some concepts in that format. But Gonzalez said he might take an English class virtually in the future.

English student Levi Roberts, 21, likes online learning, but took a virtual math class that she didn’t like. She said the class design did not feel up to par, and she ended up getting a D.

“That specific online class did not go well, because I don't think that specific math class fits inside of an asynchronous schedule,” she said.