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Senior Reporter Ann Schimke reports new rules aim to close loopholes that in recent years allowed a flood of new homeschool enrichment programs and cost the state tens of millions of dollars.
And in case you missed it, Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar reports Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero is a candidate for Miami’s top schools job.
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Local News
Tighter rules, more oversight now govern homeschool enrichment in Colorado
This summer marks the start of a new stricter era for state-funded programs serving Colorado’s homeschool students.
Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero is a candidate for the top schools job in Miami
Marrero has led Denver Public Schools since 2021. The Miami Herald reported Thursday that he is one of 21 candidates for the top job in Miami-Dade County Public Schools.
Around Chalkbeat
Treasury Department preview of tax credit scholarship rules suggests limited role for states
School choice supporters mostly liked what they saw in proposed rules for the federal tax credit scholarship. But some Democratic governors may hesitate.
Federal lawsuit over Tennessee religious charter school ban will move forward
Tennessee’s charter school landscape may change significantly under a new state law and pending federal lawsuit.
Free housing for educators and an early childhood program in a transit center mark new Michigan innovations
In Battle Creek, a new program providing free housing to early childhood educators launched on the same day Grand Rapids unveiled a new early childhood center located in a transit hub.
What We’re Reading
Furloughs planned for Thompson teachers, staff in 2026-27, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)
Ignacio school resource officer charged with child abuse, The Durango Herald (Paywall)