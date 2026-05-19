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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
In 2024, Colorado lawmakers created a new tax credit for workers who support young children or older adults. Now, preliminary state numbers show a strong uptake among early childhood workers for the 2025 tax year. Read more.
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Local News
More than 19,000 Colorado childcare workers benefit from new state tax credit in first year
More than 19,000 childcare teachers and staff have taken advantage of an income tax credit created by a 2024 state law.
Around Chalkbeat
Should Congress spend big to rebuild schools? This $500 billion campaign proposal will be a tough sell.
Experts say decades of school building neglect have led to a $90 billion problem that needs major federal funding. Congress has long resisted the idea, but it’s the centerpiece of one lawmaker’s campaign.
Arsenal Tech’s band program helps students form close friendships — and go to college
At Arsenal Tech High School in Indianapolis, the band program has become a beacon of opportunity. This year, five seniors in the program will attend college with big financial aid packages.
NYC promises new scorecards and more efficient routes for dysfunctional school bus system
NYC plans to deploy long-promised routing software and vendor scorecards after years of school bus delays, missed pickups, and long rides affecting students with disabilities.
What We’re Reading
Former Cherry Creek Schools board member asked immigrants if they used a ‘coyote’ to cross border, complaints say, Denver Post (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Rachel Woolf for Chalkbeat