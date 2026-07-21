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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
In our featured Q&A today, you’ll meet an award-winning Denver teacher named Shawn Hann. In a couple weeks, she’s taking several dozen students to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, a massive theater festival where her group will perform the musical Legally Blonde, Jr. Read on to learn what motivates Hann.
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Local News
A trip to Scotland with 75 teenagers: This Colorado theater teacher wants to make memories
Shawn Hann talked about the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, what she looks for when students audition, and how a student’s devoted mother inspired her to get to know students.
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What We’re Reading
A wave of student loan borrowers have entered default since pandemic-era protections lapsed, PBS News
Colorado academics worry about future of scientific progress amid fallout from Trump’s research cuts, Denver Post (Paywall)
Boulder Valley opens doors for early career educators to break into competitive district, Daily Camera (Paywall)