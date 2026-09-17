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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Today’s top story comes from our colleagues at Chalkbeat Philadelphia, who reported on the findings of a recent analysis of shooting victim data in that city. It found that alternative and cyber charter school students were at higher risk of being shot, and a certain day of the week was most dangerous.
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Around Chalkbeat
Fewer Philly students are getting shot, but risks are higher for those at cyber charters, alternative schools
Michigan increased funding for English learners by $12.5 million. Advocates say a big gap persists.
Teachers unions press New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to reject federal school choice program
What We’re Reading
English learners lag in Jeffco middle schools, report shows, Colorado Trust for Local News