Today’s top story comes from our colleagues at Chalkbeat Philadelphia, who reported on the findings of a recent analysis of shooting victim data in that city. It found that alternative and cyber charter school students were at higher risk of being shot , and a certain day of the week was most dangerous.

One more thing: AI is moving into schools fast. So is the backlash to screen time. Join Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman on Oct. 1 for a members-only conversation about this tension and the technology choices schools are making right now. This event is for Chalkbeat members. Donate any amount to become a member, support Chalkbeat’s independent education journalism, and reserve your spot. We hope to see you there!