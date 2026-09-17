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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Today’s top story comes from our colleagues at Chalkbeat Philadelphia, who reported on the findings of a recent analysis of shooting victim data in that city. It found that alternative and cyber charter school students were at higher risk of being shot, and a certain day of the week was most dangerous.

Need to reach us? Email [email protected].

One more thing: AI is moving into schools fast. So is the backlash to screen time. Join Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman on Oct. 1 for a members-only conversation about this tension and the technology choices schools are making right now. This event is for Chalkbeat members. Donate any amount to become a member, support Chalkbeat’s independent education journalism, and reserve your spot. We hope to see you there!

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Around Chalkbeat

Fewer Philly students are getting shot, but risks are higher for those at cyber charters, alternative schools

Fewer Philly students are getting shot, but risks are higher for those at cyber charters, alternative schools

Philadelphia district researchers looked at where and when students get shot, and how risk differs by school type. Here’s what the data show.
Michigan increased funding for English learners by $12.5 million. Advocates say a big gap persists.

Michigan increased funding for English learners by $12.5 million. Advocates say a big gap persists.

Researchers say Michigan is the only state among those that give extra funds for English learners that doesn’t provide dollars for every student that falls into the category.
Teachers unions press New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to reject federal school choice program

Teachers unions press New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to reject federal school choice program

Teachers unions and civil rights groups are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to reverse her plan to join a federal tax-credit scholarship program that can fund private school tuition.

What We’re Reading

Douglas County charter school teacher claims she was laid off without notice, 9News

English learners lag in Jeffco middle schools, report shows, Colorado Trust for Local News

Colorado Mesa University receives largest philanthropic investment in school history, KJCT News

State Board of Education rejects STEM School High School relocation into Littleton Public Schools, Littleton Independent

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