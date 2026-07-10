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Of Colorado Mesa University’s about 30 athletes, the majority are women. And getting men on the team has been a struggle for years. The trend reflects a broader, understudied pattern of fewer rural men enrolling at four-year universities.
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Local News
This college rodeo team is mostly women. Here’s why that matters for rural men.
Colorado Mesa's lack of men on its rodeo team mirrors a national trend. Some academics are studying what’s happening in the college-going patterns of rural men.
Around Chalkbeat
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The citizens assembly model, used for public decision-making around the world, is gaining traction in New York. Here's how it's being used at Hunter College.
Chicago’s Black Student Success Director Eugene Robinson Jr. talks about the initiative’s first year
Chalkbeat spoke with Eugene Robinson Jr., who became the inaugural director of Black student success in 2024, about what he was able to accomplish during the initiative’s first year amid federal backlash against it.
What We’re Reading
DPS paid Los Angeles superintendent — now under FBI investigation — more than $100,000 to coach Alex Marrero, Denver Post (Paywall)
Fort Lewis College is making quantum computing and nanotechnology big with use of grant, Durango Herald