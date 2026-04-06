Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning and happy Monday. Reema Amin here to catch you up on the news.

Instead of spending their recent spring break unwinding on the couch, 23 Chicago teens learned about the risks of gun ownership — and how to create viral online content to teach their peers that same information.

The teens received a stipend for the program led by organizations Project Unloaded and After School Matters. I visited their program on the last day, when they were presenting their final social media videos, which will be used in an ad campaign targeting other young people. (They got very creative).

In chatting with some of the participants that day, I learned that several of them had considered owning a gun one day for protection. The weeklong program changed some of their minds. But that wasn’t true for everyone.