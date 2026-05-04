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Hello! I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Today I’m sharing a story from Lizzie Walsh, a reporter in our New York bureau. She wrote last week about a lengthy meeting in which more than 100 community members in New York spoke out last week against the use of artificial intelligence in schools. Among their arguments? That AI tools are being introduced without clear rules and technology, and that schools are using some technologies that conflict with a preliminary AI policy. Read more here.
Around Chalkbeat
The AI rebellion grows in NYC: Over 100 New Yorkers demand moratorium on AI use in schools at marathon board meeting
After a contentious proposal for an AI high school was nixed earlier this week, over 100 New Yorkers demanded a moratorium on artificial intelligence use in schools. The board meeting lasted seven hours.
Chicago Public Schools marks May Day after tense debate over canceling school
After balking at a teachers union demand to cancel classes, Chicago Public Schools embraced a day of student civic engagement in honor of May Day Friday. One school, Burbank Elementary on the Northwest Side, encouraged middle grade students to write letters to elected officials.
Colorado lawmakers won’t pursue bill to place state limits on Trump-backed education tax credit program
Colorado lawmakers filed the bill to place limitations on Colorado’s use of the President Donald Trump-backed federal education tax credit.
What We’re Reading
School districts decide what to do with outdated, unused buildings, Midland Daily News (Paywall)
Dearborn School Board to vote Monday on new superintendent, Arab American News
Thumbnail image by Lizzie Walsh/Chalkbeat