New York City officials promised month ago that Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s free childcare program for two-year-olds would grow sixfold from this year’s 2,000 seats to reach 12,000 toddlers next year. On Monday, they released the first details on that expansion. The program will grow to cover 22 of the city’s 32 community school districts, including all of the Bronx and Staten Island, as well as additional neighborhoods in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan. Our top story has the full list of where 2-K is set to grow.