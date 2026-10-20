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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
New York City officials promised month ago that Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s free childcare program for two-year-olds would grow sixfold from this year’s 2,000 seats to reach 12,000 toddlers next year. On Monday, they released the first details on that expansion. The program will grow to cover 22 of the city’s 32 community school districts, including all of the Bronx and Staten Island, as well as additional neighborhoods in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan. Our top story has the full list of where 2-K is set to grow.
Also, we hope to see you later today for the school integration town hall!
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
NYC’s 2-K program is growing to 12,000 kids next year. Here are the neighborhoods getting seats.
Around Chalkbeat
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What We’re Reading
The Unrelenting Nightmare of Applying to High School in New York City, The New York Times (Opinion)