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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.

New York City officials promised month ago that Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s free childcare program for two-year-olds would grow sixfold from this year’s 2,000 seats to reach 12,000 toddlers next year. On Monday, they released the first details on that expansion. The program will grow to cover 22 of the city’s 32 community school districts, including all of the Bronx and Staten Island, as well as additional neighborhoods in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan. Our top story has the full list of where 2-K is set to grow.

Also, we hope to see you later today for the school integration town hall!

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

NYC’s 2-K program is growing to 12,000 kids next year. Here are the neighborhoods getting seats.

NYC’s 2-K program is growing to 12,000 kids next year. Here are the neighborhoods getting seats.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani's promised expansion will bring the program to 22 of the city’s 32 school districts, including all of the Bronx and Staten Island.

Around Chalkbeat

Supreme Court takes up case that could change how schools select students for magnet programs

Supreme Court takes up case that could change how schools select students for magnet programs

Asian American parents say changes to Montgomery County Public Schools’ magnet admissions policies discriminate against their children. The Supreme Court decision could affect districts nationwide.
New Jersey picks Rutgers to lead social media research center

New Jersey picks Rutgers to lead social media research center

Gov. Mikie Sherrill seeks to curb negative effects of social media on young people.
Students can get $2,200 for job training. But Colorado only approved 5 programs to take the grants.

Students can get $2,200 for job training. But Colorado only approved 5 programs to take the grants.

The slow rollout of the federal Workforce Pell program mirrors the experience of some other states and limits, for now, where students can use the free aid.

What We’re Reading

The Unrelenting Nightmare of Applying to High School in New York City, The New York Times (Opinion)

NYC school bus incident renews conversation on contracts, PIX11

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