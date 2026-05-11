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Hello! I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Middle school students have lots of questions about artificial intellingence, as Carly Sitrin, Chalkbeat’s Philadelphia bureau chief, reports. Carly was there as a group of middle school students presented their findings after spending time researching AI. You can read her story to learn more about what they learned, and the questions they have about topics such as how the government is using AI.
Around Chalkbeat
Philly middle schoolers are examining AI — and questioning its impact on their lives
From cheating concerns to game design, students at Marian Anderson Neighborhood Academy are weighing how AI is shaping their learning and future opportunities.
Gov. Polis says federal tax-credit program won’t violate Colorado anti-discrimination laws
Gov. Jared Polis talked about his decision to opt Colorado into a federal tax-credit scholarship program during a Friday event.
Science of reading for all: Proposal would require Denver schools to use research-backed literacy lessons
The Denver school board is considering a policy that would require all elementary schools to use a science of reading-backed approach to teaching literacy.
As Memphis schools takeover looms, city faces further voting power struggle
Tennessee lawmakers shattered the city of Memphis into three Congressional districts days before a Republican-backed school system takeover is set to be finalized.
What We’re Reading
Cyberattack on Canvas hitting Michigan schools amid exam season, Michigan Advance
Tight budgets force Lansing School District layoffs as federal relief money runs dry across Michigan, WILX (Paywall, Opinion)
Maysam Alie-Bazzi named chief deputy superintendent of Michigan schools, Arab American News
Using School Aid Fund for higher education is right for all the right reasons, Crain’s Detroit (Paywall, Opinion)
Thumbnail image by Carly Sitrin/Chalkbeat