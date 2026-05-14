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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Online schools with statewide reach serve more than 30,000 students in Colorado. But as enrollment declines statewide, some school districts are starting their own online programs in a bid to bring their students back or prevent them from leaving. Senior reporter Ann Schimke has more in today’s top story.
We’ve also got news from Denver, where the superintendent said more school closures may be necessary before a four-year moratorium is up.
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Local News
Online schools with statewide reach are growing in Colorado. School districts want their students back.
Dozens of Colorado school districts are launching online programs in a bid to recapture students who’ve left for online schools or to prevent them from leaving in the first place.
Denver superintendent: More school closures could be necessary before moratorium is up
The Denver school board put a four-year moratorium on school closures last year. But Superintendent Alex Marrero said the district may have to close some schools before then.
Around Chalkbeat
Kids are in a ‘reading recession’ as test scores continue to decline
Declines in reading scores started before the pandemic. But some school districts are helping students make progress with targeted support and science-of-reading-based instruction.
Detroit schools are making real gains in reading and math: 4 strategies that are working
Detroit schools are trying to make an academic comeback. Here’s what’s helping them make progress in a district once known for rats, textbook shortages, and unqualified teachers.
How can schools better prepare students after high school? Here’s what a few experts say.
As states overhaul graduation requirements, experts say schools will need more support for counseling and advising students to ensure career pathways are valuable.
What We’re Reading
Fee on in-game purchases would fund youth mental health services under Colorado bill, Colorado Newsline
Thumbnail image by Nathan W. Armes for Chalkbeat