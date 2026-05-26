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Good morning and welcome back from the long weekend! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
A growing number of Colorado colleges and universities are making pacts with school districts to offer their high school graduates automatic admission. Find out if your district has a direct admission agreement with one or more colleges in the state.
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Local News
List: See which Colorado colleges offer guaranteed admission to some high school graduates
A growing number of Colorado colleges and school districts are partnering to offer high school graduates automatic — but not necessarily free — admission to college.
Around Chalkbeat
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A new national report tells a complicated story about Newark Public Schools students’ learning and growth
Students are improving faster than nearly every district across the country, but a new national education report shows why that’s complicated.
Tennessee governor signs Memphis schools takeover into law
A nine-person board made up of Republican political appointees will now control Tennessee’s largest school district in a majority Democratic county.
What We’re Reading
Autistic students who make it through college face a bigger challenge: getting jobs, Hechinger Report
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