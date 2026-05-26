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Good morning and welcome back from the long weekend! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

A growing number of Colorado colleges and universities are making pacts with school districts to offer their high school graduates automatic admission. Find out if your district has a direct admission agreement with one or more colleges in the state.

If you'd like to share a news tip or a story idea, please reach out to us at [email protected].

Local News

List: See which Colorado colleges offer guaranteed admission to some high school graduates

List: See which Colorado colleges offer guaranteed admission to some high school graduates

A growing number of Colorado colleges and school districts are partnering to offer high school graduates automatic — but not necessarily free — admission to college.

Around Chalkbeat

An upper Manhattan mom was tired of screen time. She convinced 38 schools to take a ‘screen break.’

An upper Manhattan mom was tired of screen time. She convinced 38 schools to take a ‘screen break.’

An upper Manhattan mom teamed up with her superintendent to launch a week-long pilot program cutting classroom tech and boosting recess at 38 schools.

A new national report tells a complicated story about Newark Public Schools students’ learning and growth

A new national report tells a complicated story about Newark Public Schools students’ learning and growth

Students are improving faster than nearly every district across the country, but a new national education report shows why that’s complicated.

Tennessee governor signs Memphis schools takeover into law

Tennessee governor signs Memphis schools takeover into law

A nine-person board made up of Republican political appointees will now control Tennessee’s largest school district in a majority Democratic county.

What We’re Reading

A family of first responders pieces together child care, and the logistics are ‘exhausting,’ CPR

Palmer High School students protest new district policy during graduation, KDVR

Autistic students who make it through college face a bigger challenge: getting jobs, Hechinger Report

This big university system is embracing AI. Students and faculty aren't all on board, NPR

Thumbnail image by Milhightraveler/Getty Images

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