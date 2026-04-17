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Hello! I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
On Wednesday, Hannah shared news that four DPSCD schools are closing at the end of this school year, earlier than originally expected. Yesterday, Hannah wrote a follow-up story that has some new details, including how much the closures are expected to save the district. You can read more here.
Local News
These 4 Detroit district schools are closing. What will happen to their students?
The closure of four small DPSCD schools at the end of this school year will save the district between $10 million-$19 million, officials say.
Detroit district to accelerate closure of four small schools amid financial constraints
Schools that will be closed early include: Ann Arbor Trail Magnet School, J.E. Clark Preparatory Academy, Catherine Blackwell Institute, and Greenfield Union Elementary-Middle School.
Around Chalkbeat
Tennessee to expand voucher program to 35,000 students in second year
One Tennessee lawmaker called the expansion a “bait and switch” after Republican lawmakers last year promised a 5,000-seat expansion cap and steady funding for public schools.
Bell-to-bell cellphone ban recommended by Denver Public Schools committee
All Colorado school districts must adopt a policy on cell phone use by July 1, per a state law passed last year meant to curb distractions for students.
Newark gave 16-and 17-year-olds the right to vote two years ago. They are still learning their power.
The city lowered the voting age to give students a voice in school decisions. But with low turnout last year, youth organizers are looking for ways to boost participation.
What We’re Reading
Thumbnail image by Hannah Dellinger/Chalkbeat