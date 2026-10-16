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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with a roundup of our top stories!
A quick programming note: I’ll be away from the bureau next week, but [email protected] is still monitored and the best way to reach us!
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Around Chalkbeat
Their Brooklyn school became a national symbol of failure. Here’s what parents have to say.
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Judge lifts block on Memphis schools state takeover as lawsuit continues
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The case for multimodal learning in today's classroom
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What We’re Reading
Indiana lawmakers punt on high school NIL regulations, Indiana Capital Chronicle