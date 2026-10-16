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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with a roundup of our top stories!

A quick programming note: I’ll be away from the bureau next week, but [email protected] is still monitored and the best way to reach us!

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Their Brooklyn school became a national symbol of failure. Here’s what parents have to say.

Their Brooklyn school became a national symbol of failure. Here’s what parents have to say.

Nikole Hannah-Jones described serious problems at P.S. 307. Today, years after Hannah-Jones’ daughter left, parents praise its teachers and new principal.
Facing an enrollment drop, Denver superintendent says school closures could be coming

Facing an enrollment drop, Denver superintendent says school closures could be coming

Superintendent Alex Marrero said he anticipates having to activate a clause that allows him to override a four-year moratorium on school closures.
Judge lifts block on Memphis schools state takeover as lawsuit continues

Judge lifts block on Memphis schools state takeover as lawsuit continues

A federal judge cleared the way for the state takeover of Memphis-Shelby County Schools days after the state-appointed oversight board said it was ready to take control.
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What We’re Reading

A tax hike or $20M in cuts: Wayne Township’s future on the ballot, Mirror Indy

Indiana lawmakers punt on high school NIL regulations, Indiana Capital Chronicle

Georgia’s Building Boom for Data Centers Comes With a Cost for Schools: $300M, The 74

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