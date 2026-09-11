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Good morning. It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since 9/11. I had just arrived in my Michigan newsroom that morning when a co-worker said a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. Initially, I assumed it was a tiny plane that had veered off course — a sad but isolated accident. We all soon learned it was a far bigger and more sobering tragedy, one we’d cover for months and years to come.

Today, on the 25th anniversary of that grim day, we have stories detailing how educators in New York City and the country tackle the topic and why federal researchers will soon launch a study on the health effects of 9/11 on young adults who were children at the time of the attacks.