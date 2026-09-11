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Good morning. It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since 9/11. I had just arrived in my Michigan newsroom that morning when a co-worker said a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. Initially, I assumed it was a tiny plane that had veered off course — a sad but isolated accident. We all soon learned it was a far bigger and more sobering tragedy, one we’d cover for months and years to come.

Today, on the 25th anniversary of that grim day, we have stories detailing how educators in New York City and the country tackle the topic and why federal researchers will soon launch a study on the health effects of 9/11 on young adults who were children at the time of the attacks.

If you'd like to share a news tip or a story idea, please reach out to us at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Around Chalkbeat

Federal program wants to study young people whose health was affected by the 9/11 attacks

Federal program wants to study young people whose health was affected by the 9/11 attacks

WTC Health Program wants to examine the health impacts of 9/11 on people who were young New Yorkers at the time and were near Ground Zero. DOUG KANTER
The rise, fall — and possible future — of high-dosage tutoring

The rise, fall — and possible future — of high-dosage tutoring

High-dosage tutoring won broad support after COVID. Its uneven rollout shows why promising education reforms often lose power at scale.
Irvington data center poses health concerns for school community — and could also impact enrollment

Irvington data center poses health concerns for school community — and could also impact enrollment

The battle comes at a challenging time for Irvington Community Elementary, risking potential student enrollment amid financial pressures.

What We’re Reading

Most states prompt schools to teach about 9/11, but the details differ, Associated Press

‘InsideU’ teaches kids about their emotions through animated engagement and making choices, CPR

More than half of colleges show signs of money problems. Students will suffer the consequences, Hechinger Report

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