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Hello! It’s Rebecca from Chalkbeat Philly.

I’m bringing you a story from our colleagues in Tennessee today, who analyzed teacher turnover data and found something troubling: schools facing the most persistent learning gaps often also have the most teachers leaving each year.

There’s no one reason teachers cite for leaving the profession. But researchers have found that high turnover is linked to declines in student academic achievement.

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