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Hello! It’s Rebecca from Chalkbeat Philly.

I’m bringing you a story from our colleagues in Tennessee today, who analyzed teacher turnover data and found something troubling: schools facing the most persistent learning gaps often also have the most teachers leaving each year.

There’s no one reason teachers cite for leaving the profession. But researchers have found that high turnover is linked to declines in student academic achievement.

Read that story here.

If you have a story question or tip, reach us at [email protected].

P.S. Chalkbeat Philadelphia will host a virtual conversation on Monday, Oct. 26 on whether Pennsylvania’s efforts to support formerly incarcerated students are working. Don’t miss our conversation spotlighting solutions! RSVP here.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

What could help formerly incarcerated students return to school? Join Chalkbeat’s virtual event.

What could help formerly incarcerated students return to school? Join Chalkbeat’s virtual event.

Four years ago, Pennsylvania passed a law to help formerly incarcerated young people graduate. Join Chalkbeat for a discussion on how it played out.

Around Chalkbeat

As teacher turnover climbs in Memphis, lower-performing schools face a deepening staffing crisis

As teacher turnover climbs in Memphis, lower-performing schools face a deepening staffing crisis

Teacher turnover is surging in MSCS as educators face poor facilities and resource shortages, a Chalkbeat analysis found. Lower-performing Memphis schools are bearing the brunt.
Federal scholarship tax credit sparks debate over funding for Michigan’s public and private schools

Federal scholarship tax credit sparks debate over funding for Michigan’s public and private schools

Michigan’s gubernatorial candidates — Democrat Jocelyn Benson and Republican John James — have opposing views on whether the state should opt into the federal tax credit program.
New Jersey is rethinking how it funds schools. What could change for Newark?

New Jersey is rethinking how it funds schools. What could change for Newark?

Mikie Sherrill and others are confronting a tough question: What should it cost to educate a student? Changes to special education aid and property taxes could be on the table.

What We’re Reading

Partnering with U of Penn, Philadelphia schools prepare educators for AI-powered future, The Philadelphia Tribune

Pa. schools are grappling with screen time. See where your school stands, PennLive (Paywall

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