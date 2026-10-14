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Hello! It’s Rebecca from Chalkbeat Philly.
I’m bringing you a story from our colleagues in Tennessee today, who analyzed teacher turnover data and found something troubling: schools facing the most persistent learning gaps often also have the most teachers leaving each year.
There’s no one reason teachers cite for leaving the profession. But researchers have found that high turnover is linked to declines in student academic achievement.
If you have a story question or tip, reach us at [email protected].
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Around Chalkbeat
As teacher turnover climbs in Memphis, lower-performing schools face a deepening staffing crisis
Federal scholarship tax credit sparks debate over funding for Michigan’s public and private schools
New Jersey is rethinking how it funds schools. What could change for Newark?
What We’re Reading
Partnering with U of Penn, Philadelphia schools prepare educators for AI-powered future, The Philadelphia Tribune
Pa. schools are grappling with screen time. See where your school stands, PennLive (Paywall