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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Politicians and educators are encouraging students to consider routes outside four-year college. A Chalkbeat analysis finds well-paying options exist, but they are not available at scale.

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Around Chalkbeat

Non-college career pathways have a math problem

Non-college career pathways have a math problem

A Chalkbeat analysis of federal wage data finds some trades offer middle-class wages, but many common jobs that don’t require bachelor’s degrees fall short.

Blending algebra and geometry: An approach to high school math slowly gains favor

Blending algebra and geometry: An approach to high school math slowly gains favor

Supporters say integrated math opens doors to a variety of STEM pathways in high school. The tradeoff? It may leave some students unprepared for calculus.

Most high schoolers no longer need to pass Regents to graduate. Schools are in the dark on what’s next.

Most high schoolers no longer need to pass Regents to graduate. Schools are in the dark on what’s next.

As New York phases out Regents exams as a graduation requirement, the state has still not explained what will replace them.

As the fight over the Memphis schools takeover looms, these parents say they’re hopeful for change

As the fight over the Memphis schools takeover looms, these parents say they’re hopeful for change

At an event run by Memphis Lift, local parents said they’re optimistic about the new state takeover board improving district performance.

What We’re Reading

Composer Grace Hale on how her time at Colorado College shaped her musical future, CPR

Rural police agencies visit Northern Colorado for school shooting response training, CBS News

Advertising, training fairs, free tuition: How one state is trying to get more men into college, The Hechinger Report

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