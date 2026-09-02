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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.

You've got election questions. Votebeat has answers. Join reporters at our sister publication's virtual event — including Michigan reporter Hayley Harding — on Sept. 15 to get all of your questions about the midterms answered. RSVP for free here.

In our top stories today, Matt Barnum reports on career and technical education — possibly the last bipartisan issue in America. Matt compiled research on the benefits and limits of CTE.

Also in the news, our friends at BridgeDetroit spent eight months talking to teens about what they need from their city. Be sure to check out their youth guide to civic engagement zine and keep an eye out for content from their new Youth Ambassadors.