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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.
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In our top stories today, Matt Barnum reports on career and technical education — possibly the last bipartisan issue in America. Matt compiled research on the benefits and limits of CTE.
Also in the news, our friends at BridgeDetroit spent eight months talking to teens about what they need from their city. Be sure to check out their youth guide to civic engagement zine and keep an eye out for content from their new Youth Ambassadors.
Read those stories and more linked below.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
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Around Chalkbeat
The promise and limits of career and technical education
Research links established CTE programs to better graduation and job outcomes. But new evidence suggests schools may struggle to reproduce those benefits.
How Whitney Houston’s funeral director got a $700,000 deal with Newark schools to teach food service
Critics ask why Newark Public Schools awarded a contract for hotel and food-service training to a funeral home director who’s handled services for celebrities like Whitney Houston.
What do Memphis schools need to improve? Here’s what local experts say.
Some Memphis education experts on Chalkbeat’s virtual panel Monday called for more school closures and high dosage tutoring.
Fresh faces, AI fears: 4,000 new teachers gear up for NYC’s first day of school
More than 4,000 new NYC teachers gathered for orientation as educators await new city guidance on student use of artificial intelligence.
Chicago school board candidates sign pledge to ban AI use in schools
The nonprofit Illinois Families for Public Schools is calling on candidates to serve on Chicago’s first fully elected school board to sign a pledge that would ban AI use by both students and teachers, limit screen time, and more.
What We’re Reading
BridgeDetroit has spent 8 months talking to teens about what they need from their city. Here’s what we learned, BridgeDetroit
Federal court sides with state; dismisses 31aa lawsuit, Gongwer Michigan (Paywall)