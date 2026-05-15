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Happy Friday! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.
Success Academy is New York City’s largest charter network. It is also the city’s most controversial. In our latest episode of P.S. Weekly, two former Success students reflect on their experiences of the school’s strict behavioral expectations and focus on test prep — and how it felt to leave. Check out the podcast here.
Also in today’s roundup, Albany lawmakers indicated Mayor Zohran Mamdani is likely to win a two-year extension of his control over the school system along with a delay to the state’s class size law. Still, it remains unclear whether there will be any tweaks to Mamdani’s authority over the school system, such as changes to the city’s school board.
Local News
What is the price of Success (Academy)? Former students open up
The latest P.S. Weekly episode peels the curtain back on New York City’s largest charter school network. From mouth bubbles to clip charts, hear what it was like to attend Success Academy.
Mamdani expected to secure 2-year mayoral control extension and class-size delay in state budget
Mayor Zohran Mamdani is expected to win a two-year extension of mayoral control and a longer timeline for implementing the class size law as part of a pending budget deal in Albany.
Around Chalkbeat
Linda McMahon suggests states could set their own rules for federal tax-credit scholarships
The education secretary told lawmakers states could set rules for scholarship-granting organizations, though the Treasury Department has not finalized requirements.
Philadelphia charter school group sues district over renewal process
Philadelphia Charters for Excellence alleges the district’s approach to charter renewals is “exploitative.” The group wants an end to enrollment caps and legal waivers.
What We’re Reading
The Grand Tradition of Suing for School Tuition, New York Magazine
NYC teachers say phone ban in classrooms has caused ‘jaw dropping’ change in students’ attention, New York Post
Photo collage by The Bell.