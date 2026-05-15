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Happy Friday! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.

Success Academy is New York City’s largest charter network. It is also the city’s most controversial. In our latest episode of P.S. Weekly, two former Success students reflect on their experiences of the school’s strict behavioral expectations and focus on test prep — and how it felt to leave. Check out the podcast here.